Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,466,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,362,532.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 31,643 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $662,604.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,415.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,466,777 shares in the company, valued at $171,362,532.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,737 shares of company stock worth $4,495,722. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 60,322 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,238,000 after buying an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.88. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

