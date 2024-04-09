Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $43.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Vontier has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 25.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,188 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,009,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,980,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

