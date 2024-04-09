Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $322.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $263.00 to $322.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $268.85.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $269.84 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $163.96 and a 1 year high of $276.58. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.48 and a 200-day moving average of $229.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

