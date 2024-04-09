Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CTO Maziar Arjomand Sells 5,870 Shares

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $12,561.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 911,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,933.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maziar Arjomand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wag! Group alerts:

On Friday, April 5th, Maziar Arjomand sold 4,223 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $8,657.15.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Maziar Arjomand sold 5,166 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $10,486.98.

On Monday, April 1st, Maziar Arjomand sold 11,908 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $23,339.68.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Maziar Arjomand sold 8,116 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $15,501.56.

On Monday, March 25th, Maziar Arjomand sold 13,219 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $25,644.86.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Maziar Arjomand sold 15,240 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $32,461.20.

Wag! Group Stock Down 2.8 %

PET stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 107,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,072. Wag! Group Co. has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $84.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 275.90% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Wag! Group by 79.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 55,199 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Wag! Group during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wag! Group by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.