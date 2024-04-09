Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Guggenheim

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Warner Music Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.81.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of WMG stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.88.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 128.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.27%.

Institutional Trading of Warner Music Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

