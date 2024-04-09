Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $436.65

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $436.65 and last traded at $436.65, with a volume of 38 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $424.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.49.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

