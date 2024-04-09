Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bio-Path (BPTH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ: BPTH) in the last few weeks:
- 4/8/2024 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2024 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2024 – Bio-Path had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $12.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2024 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2024 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2024 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2024 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2024 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2024 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Stock Performance
Shares of BPTH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. 23,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,515. The company has a market cap of $2.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.36. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -18.71 EPS for the current year.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
