Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bio-Path (BPTH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ: BPTH) in the last few weeks:

4/8/2024 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2024 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Bio-Path had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $12.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2024 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Shares of BPTH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. 23,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,515. The company has a market cap of $2.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.36. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -18.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Path by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

