Weibo Co. (WB) to Issue — Dividend of $0.80 on May 13th

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the information services provider on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Weibo Price Performance

WB stock opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. Weibo has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $18.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Weibo had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $463.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WB shares. UBS Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 price objective on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Weibo during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 16.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Weibo by 232,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Weibo by 124.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

