WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.51. 27,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $974.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $82.35.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.