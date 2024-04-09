WESPAC Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $3,218,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.46.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. 2,934,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,013,329. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.21.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

