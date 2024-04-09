WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,463,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $92.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,347,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,438,059. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $107.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.40.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

