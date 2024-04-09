WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases 3,352 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 282,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJO remained flat at $22.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 317,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,216. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

