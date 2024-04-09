WESPAC Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AZN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.24. 2,657,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,124,249. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average is $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $211.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.