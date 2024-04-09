WESPAC Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,813,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 756,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,734,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Down 1.2 %

MCK stock traded down $6.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $525.68. 337,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,784. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.63. The company has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $352.34 and a twelve month high of $543.00.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

