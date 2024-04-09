WESPAC Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 1.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after buying an additional 929,926 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 729,100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,739,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,830,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,811,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 942,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,626. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.