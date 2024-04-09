WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 1,722 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,897. The stock has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.69.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

