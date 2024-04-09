WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total transaction of $1,756,975.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,422,659.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $8.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $796.51. The company had a trading volume of 290,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,478. The company’s fifty day moving average is $848.96 and its 200-day moving average is $800.32. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $672.88 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

