WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes $823,000 Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Horace Mann Educators as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,618,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 43.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 186,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,539 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMN. StockNews.com cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Horace Mann Educators stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 60,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.28. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $38.29.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,203.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,203.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,077 shares of company stock worth $2,682,021 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.