WESPAC Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RITM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 690.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RITM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus raised their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 883,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,825. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

