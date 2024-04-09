Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $677,460.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,658 shares of company stock worth $1,923,225. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Westlake by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Westlake by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Westlake by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Westlake by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLK opened at $158.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.56. Westlake has a 1 year low of $103.28 and a 1 year high of $160.94.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

