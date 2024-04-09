White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,764.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,735.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1,586.17. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $1,319.05 and a 12-month high of $1,849.99.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 38,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,588,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,567,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

