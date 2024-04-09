White Pine Investment CO Grows Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,651. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $110.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.70.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

