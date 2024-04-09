White Pine Investment CO Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.1% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 519,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,374. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.