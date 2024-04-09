White Pine Investment CO Grows Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.23% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 78,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 53,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,244. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $76.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

