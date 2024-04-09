White Pine Investment CO Has $388,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

White Pine Investment CO cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,323 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 24,123.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,059,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,827,000 after buying an additional 1,054,681 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 880,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,689,000 after acquiring an additional 580,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,251,000 after purchasing an additional 344,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VPL stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.69. 32,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,048. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.64.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.