White Pine Investment CO Has $4.21 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

White Pine Investment CO lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.80. 1,574,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,266,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

