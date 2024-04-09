White Pine Investment CO Has $7.23 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,242. The company has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average is $101.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.