White Pine Investment CO Purchases Shares of 690 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $350.39. The company had a trading volume of 79,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,265. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $349.80 and its 200 day moving average is $309.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.