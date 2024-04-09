White Pine Investment CO Raises Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,463,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.00. 3,984,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,210,379. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $107.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.40.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

