White Pine Investment CO Raises Stock Position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the quarter. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF comprises 4.0% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.88% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.
X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of HDEF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.76. 16,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,461. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64.
X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Profile
The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.
