Williams & Novak LLC Acquires New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.91. 2,693,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,268. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.13.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

