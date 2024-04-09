Williams & Novak LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Williams & Novak LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Etfidea LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 563,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,211,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.03. 926,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,620. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

