Williams & Novak LLC Acquires Shares of 21,278 Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 111,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,693. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $574.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

