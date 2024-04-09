Williams & Novak LLC Acquires Shares of 47,800 Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Williams & Novak LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Williams & Novak LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.68. 58,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,192. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

