Williams & Novak LLC Invests $209,000 in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,487.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $93.37.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

