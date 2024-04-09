Williams & Novak LLC Invests $313,000 in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Williams & Novak LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. 15,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $319.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96.

About Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

