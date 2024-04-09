Williams & Novak LLC Makes New $4.71 Million Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 98,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 5.3% of Williams & Novak LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Williams & Novak LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 718,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,499 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.19. 159,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,074. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

