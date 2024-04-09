Williams & Novak LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARAY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Accuray by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY remained flat at $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 272,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,272. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. Accuray Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.11 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARAY. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accuray in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Accuray from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

