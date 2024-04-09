Williams & Novak LLC Purchases New Holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 238,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II accounts for about 1.6% of Williams & Novak LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,763 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 63,552 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,377,000.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PCK stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. 54,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,882. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.