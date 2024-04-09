Williams & Novak LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,531,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,736,000 after buying an additional 252,520 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,453,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 249,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,579 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $3,334,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 74,925 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $735.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $57.25.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

