Williams & Novak LLC Purchases Shares of 2,059 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Motco increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $474.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,851,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,505. The stock has a market cap of $379.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $467.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

