Williams & Novak LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 747 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 398.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after acquiring an additional 56,951 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.58. The stock had a trading volume of 827,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,677. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $284.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market cap of $144.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

