Williams & Novak LLC Takes $371,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,307,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082,285. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.44. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $44.71.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

