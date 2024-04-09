Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is Reik & CO. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Reik & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for about 6.5% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Reik & CO. LLC owned about 0.18% of Williams-Sonoma worth $23,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $2,307,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2,591.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.31.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $5,490,713.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,597 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,909.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,220,619. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of WSM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.79. The stock had a trading volume of 313,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,325. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $319.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.