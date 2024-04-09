Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Acquires 11,592 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital makes up about 0.7% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of Victory Capital worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 135.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VCTR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.77. 23,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,910. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.70%. Victory Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

