Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Buys 42 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 1.7% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Moody’s by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,923. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $290.98 and a 12-month high of $407.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCO

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.