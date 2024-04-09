Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Makes New $292,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $1,391,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.27. The company had a trading volume of 21,928,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,896,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.07.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

