Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WTFC. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.58. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

