Wormhole Price Down 36.8% This Week (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Wormhole token can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001264 BTC on exchanges. Wormhole has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $357.22 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wormhole has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wormhole

Wormhole’s genesis date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Solana platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.96164933 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $340,046,539.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

