Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) vs. Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Critical Contrast

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) and Dalata Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Dalata Hotel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 0 5 0 3.00 Dalata Hotel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $88.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Dalata Hotel Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

93.5% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Dalata Hotel Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.40 billion 4.28 $289.00 million $3.40 21.69 Dalata Hotel Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Dalata Hotel Group.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Dalata Hotel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 20.74% 39.91% 8.38% Dalata Hotel Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Dalata Hotel Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides full-service international managed business services. It is also involved in the guest loyalty program business. The company's hotel brand portfolios include Super 8, Days Inn, Travelodge, Microtel, Howard Johnson, La Quinta, Ramada, Baymont, AmericInn, Wingate, Wyndham Alltra, Wyndham Garden, Ramada Encore, Hawthorn, Trademark Collection, TRYP, Wyndham, Wyndham Grand, Dazzler, Esplendor, Dolce, Vienna House, and Registry Collection. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands. The company also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets. In addition, it engages in financing, catering, hotel management, and property investment and holding activities. The company was formerly known as DHGL Limited and changed its name to Dalata Hotel Group plc in February 2014. Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

